70-yr-old succumbs to COVID-19 after receiving both doses of vaccine

Panaji: A 70-year-old man from Candolim succumbed to the dreaded COVID-19 infection even though he had taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the second such case reported in the last two days, it is pertinent to note that on May 20 a 62-year-old woman from Vasco who had reportedly received both the doses of the vaccine had also died while undergoing treatment at GMC.

The man from Candolim was suffering from hypertension and had developed severe bilateral COVID pneumonia.

The mortality bulletin issued by Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim has said that the particular man was tested positive for the virus on May 8 and was admitted to GMC the same day. He passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

There were two other patients who had taken their first dose of the vaccine lost their battle against the virus.

The state registered 39 deaths associated with the deadly disease in the last 24 hours and of these 39, eight patients passed away within 24 hours after being brought to the hospital.

Till date, 2,341 patients have succumbed to the virus.