Expert panel: prioritise jabs for lactating mothers, unhealthy 18+

‘Third wave expected to hit Goa in September’

Panaji: Anticipating that the third wave of COVID-19 may strike Goa in September and affect the younger population, particularly children, the newly constituted expert committee of doctors on Saturday decided to recommend to the government to vaccinate on priority lactating mothers and people belonging to the 18-44 age group having co-morbidities.

The committee, consisting of prominent doctors, held its first meeting at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim wherein some crucial decisions were taken to guide the government on the third wave and the same will be placed for consideration before the State Task Force.

Interacting with media persons after the meeting, Dean of GMC Dr S M Bandekar said that recommendation will be given to the government to make sub-groups in the 18-44 age category for vaccination.

“Lactating mothers with two-year-old children should be taken as one sub group and then people in the particular age group who have co-morbidities like diabetes, kidney disease and hypertension with ischemic heart disease could be the second sub-group. So if directorate of health services gets a stock of vaccines, these people should be given priority as compared to a full lot of 18-44,” he said.

Dr Bandekar said that according to state epidemiologist, the third wave is expected to hit Goa in the month of September. He said transmission of the virus to children would be mostly from parents and added that the committee would give its opinion on reopening of schools at that particular time only after assessing the situation and considering the incidence of the infectivity.

The committee informed that in Goa there are around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh children below 12 years of age and the population below 18 years is nearly around 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh.

Professor and head of the department of preventive and social medicine at GMC Dr Jagadish Cacodcar pointed out that 12 per cent of the total persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa during the last three months are below the age of 18 years whereas during the last year it was just 8 per cent. He said that every age group is going to be affected by the third wave but the proportion of children and adolescents under 18 is going to gradually increase.

“All over Goa, 101 Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) are there and we have taken a decision to have additional ten beds at NICU in GMC. The North Goa District Hospital will also have an additional five beds. Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds are 36 and the committee has decided that if the need arises, then 20 per cent of the adult ICU beds can be converted into PICU beds,” he said.

He said members of the Indian Association of Paediatricians have expressed their readiness to work at the state-run hospitals if the need arises. He also said the committee has proposed to the association to identify one private paediatric hospital in each of the two districts of the state, specifically for COVID, which may be required when the third wave strikes Goa.

Dr Cacodcar informed that the expert committee has accepted a standard treatment protocol based on the protocol followed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe cases of COVID-19 in children.

Head of department of paediatrics in GMC Dr M P Silveira said that it is extremely important to get children examined by doctors if they start complaining of any discomfort or experience any symptoms of the virus.

“All along, we used to say that only those who experience flu-like symptoms, but now we know that COVID could also manifest with other symptomatology like diarrhoea, vomiting and rash. So any child who is sick with all these should be examined by doctors. And another group that we see may have problems is those who have co-morbidities such as heart problems, diabetes, obesity, cardiac or kidney problem. These diseases can progress a little faster,” she said. Dr Silveira said that children on medications and steroids are at higher risk of developing complications after contracting the virus.

A prominent paediatrician from South Goa Dr Harshad Kamat said the committee will request the government to ramp up the existing facilities. “There are certain requirements such as medications and oximeters. We have also looked at counselling, which may be required because mothers with babies, who are sick, and parents, in general can get stressed. So we have looked at that aspect also,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Bandekar informed that one COVID-19 patient detected for mucormycosis (black fungus) was referred to the GMC. He said that currently there are six patients, who are receiving treatment for black fungus. He also informed that the government of India has allocated a total of 150 ‘Liposomal Amphotericin B’ injection, which is used for the treatment of black fungus, and added that GMC has placed an order for 2,000 injections.