Cyclone may bring showers to Goa

Mumbai: A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal may intensify in the next couple of days and bring showers in some parts of coastal Maharashtra, except Mumbai, Goa and central parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It said the southwest monsoon had reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation formed there may turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm” by May 25.

This development is likely to bring thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said in its forecast.

Due to moisture incursion in the lower levels of atmosphere, thundershowers accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over North and South Goa on May 23 and May 24. Rainfall distribution may slightly increase on May 25 and May 26, according to the IMD.