Tarun Tejpal acquitted in sexual assault case

Mapusa: The additional sessions court in Mapusa on Friday acquitted Tehelka founder editor Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting a former female colleague in a starred hotel in North Goa in 2013.

The alleged sexual assault had taken place at an event organised by Tehelka in November, 2013.

The Goa police had taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident and filed a first information report in the case.

On Friday, additional sessions judge Kshama Joshi acquitted Tejpal, who was present in the court along with his family members.

The judgment was pronounced around 10.45 am.

In a statement issued after the verdict was pronounced, Tejpal said, “The case was filed on November 22, 2013. I was falsely accused of sexual assault by a colleague and today trial court of additional sessions judge (Kshama Joshi) in Goa has acquitted me. In an awfully vitiated age where ordinary courage has become rare, I thank her for standing by the truth.”

“The court has acquitted Tejpal of all the charges…,” said advocate Suhas Velip, junior to advocate Rajiv Gomes, who represented Tejpal in the court.

Velip said that Tejpal was acquitted of IPC sections 376, 341, 342, 354A and 354B.

It is pertinent to note here that Gomes died of COVID-19 last week.

The state government said that it will file an appeal in the High Court challenging the acquittal of Tejpal.

Special public prosecutor Francis Tavora told media persons that they are waiting for a copy of the court verdict for which they have applied.

“We will move the High Court by next week in appeal challenging the order,” Tavora said.

Tejpal was chargesheeted in the sexual assault case under Section 376 (rape), Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 342 (wrongful confinement), Section 354A (sexual harassment) and Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tejpal was arrested and sent to custody. He spent several months in jail until the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Shawn Gomes, son of Rajiv Gomes, hailed the verdict and said that his father put in a lot of hard work in the case.

Welcoming the judgment, Tarun Tejpal’s daughter Tara Tejpal said, “My whole family is relieved after so many years. We went through a lot of trauma over the false allegations put on my father. We miss late advocate Rajiv Gomes with whose efforts we won the case…”

Govt to move HC against Tejpal’s acquittal

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government will soon challenge in the High Court the acquittal of Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the sexual assault case by a trial court in Mapusa.

“It is very sad that he is acquitted. The state government will file an appeal in the High Court in this regards very soon. Injustice has been meted out to the woman. We will not tolerate this,” Sawant said while talking to reporters.