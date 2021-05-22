State sets up taskforce to tackle COVID third wave

Panaji: The state government on Friday formed a special taskforce to work out modalities for tackling the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which could hit the state in the near future.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told media persons that the government has formed the 15-member special taskforce headed by him to deal with the third wave of COVID-19.

“The Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is the vice-chairman of the taskforce. It also includes doctors from government and private hospitals,” Sawant disclosed.

The first meeting of the special taskforce was held on Friday evening.

He said the government has also decided to constitute an expert committee of doctors which will also have paediatricians as members.

“The expert committee will take a call on amending treatment protocols as and when required,” he elaborated.

Both the committees will have paediatricians as children could be affected during the third wave of the pandemic. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff will be trained to handle the third wave of the pandemic.

Sawant said that he has given instructions to prepare a list of requiredmedicine and facilities to fight the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also announced that his government will float global tenders for procuring vaccines so that the walk-ins for vaccination can be started for the people belonging to 18-44 age group.