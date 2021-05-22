Govt extends curfew till May 31

Panaji: The state government on Friday extended till May 31 the statewide curfew imposed to break the chain of COVID infection.

Briefing media persons on Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government has decided to extend the ongoing statewide curfew by another eight days.

The government had imposed a 15-day statewide curfew that kicked in on May 9 and was to end on May 23.

“The curfew will continue in its present form… Current restrictions will continue. All essential commodity stores will be open from 7 am to 1 pm during the curfew period,” Sawant said.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops and liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm during the period of the curfew,

Medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

Speaking about making COVID negative certificate mandatory at the borders, the Chief Minister said that if we stop everybody from coming to Goa then we won’t get groceries, medicines and oxygen cylinders.

“We have to abide by the government of India guidelines. We are not different from rest of the country,” he stated.

Sawant said the state government had requested the High Court to allow Goans to come back to Goa without carrying negative certificate.

“I am still getting calls from the Goans stranded outside the state. They have not been able to get reports as labs are overburdened,” he explained.

The Chief Minister also said that 5,000 workers working in the pharmaceutical industry travel into Goa from across the border.

“How can they get certificate every day,” Sawant questioned.