GMC to have special ward to treat black fungus cases

Panaji: The state government on Friday said the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, will have a separate 20-bedded ward to treat COVID-19 patients diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus) infection.

“In view of the cases related to black fungus, we are dedicating a separate ward of 20 beds to specifically deal with cases of COVID along with black fungus,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.

The hospital has five patients of black fungus; one patient passed away recently while undergoing treatment.

Private hospitals in Goa also reportedly have some cases of this deadly infection.

Rane said the work has already begun for setting up a 60-bedded paediatric ICU, adding that the particular facility is extendable and can be increased to a capacity of 100 beds.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told media persons that private paediatricians and those retired from the service would be roped in to run the ICU.

Rane said, “We are getting our infrastructure ready to deal with other complicated cases due to the new strain of COVID. We are also planning to commission a full-fledged MICU at the super-specialty block, which is the need of the hour. Our team is working hard to save lives….”

Rane said that key focus is on reducing mortality and to contain the COVID surge with the state-of-art and prophylaxis treatment.

The Health Minister along with senior officers of his department attended a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan where Rane briefed him about the prevailing COVID situation in Goa.

At the meeting, Rane gave suggestions, and apprised the Union minister of state’s requirements.