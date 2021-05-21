Cyclone-hit states asked to restore power, water links

New Delhi: The national crisis management committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Thursday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed the central and state agencies to “expeditiously” restore the telecommunication, power, road and water supply links affected by cyclone Tauktae.

A statement issued by the Union home ministry said the meeting, which was held to review the relief-and-rehabilitation efforts undertaken in the aftermath of the extremely severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, also discussed the “efforts carried out by the Navy and the coast guard, along with other agencies, to rescue persons on three barges and one offshore drilling vessel of ONGC”.

The death toll on the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea rose to 49 with the recovery of more bodies even as the Navy and the Coast Guard searched for 37 other missing persons since the severe cyclonic storm battered the region.

Government sources said while 6,961 persons on 337 offshore wells, platforms and other oil and gas installations that dot the west coast stayed safe, five vessels encountered mechanical faults, putting to risk 714 personnel on board.

“Chief secretaries of the states and advisors to the administrators of the Union territories apprised the committee of the damage to infrastructure, crops as well as loss of life in the affected areas and the measures taken by them to restore telecom, power, roads, water supply and other utilities.

“It was noted that due to the timely and accurate forecast of the IMD and coordinated efforts of all concerned central and state/UT agencies, damage and loss of lives have been limited,” the statement said.

Due to the advance and timely action taken by all agencies, the functioning of hospitals and COVID-19 care centres in the areas hit by the cyclone also “remained unaffected”, it added.

The chief secretaries and officials of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, along with senior officers from Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, participated in the meeting. Officers from various central government ministries such as home, shipping, telecommunications, oil, power, health, food and public distribution, drinking water and sanitation, the member secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority, the directors general of the National Disaster Response Force, the India meteorological department and the coast guard and the deputy chief of the Integrated Defence Staff also attended the meeting.