Woman dies despite taking both doses of vaccine

Panaji: A 62-year-old woman from Vasco, who had reportedly received both the doses of the anti-COVID vaccine, is among the 44 people who died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Goa.

The mortality bulletin issued by the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, said the particular woman had been suffering from hypertension. She had started showing symptoms three days prior to her visit to the GMC.

The woman tested positive for the virus on May 14 and was admitted to the GMC the same day.

She passed away on May 19 while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Three other patients, who had taken their first dose of the vaccine, also lost their battle against the virus.

Of the 44 new fatalities, two were brought dead to the health facility while nine COVID patients passed away within 24 hours after being hospitalised.

Till date, 2,272 patients have succumbed to the virus.