Thermal screening must for drivers, helpers at borders

Panaji: Considering the exponential rise in cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, both the district collectors have issued an order making thermal screening mandatory for drivers and helpers of goods vehicles entering Goa.

The order has said that two drivers and a helper per a goods vehicle have been exempted from requirement of COVID negative certificate, but they have to undergo thermal screening.

Thermal screening involves checking of body temperature of a person to ascertain if the person has symptoms of viral infection.

The order has directed police and other authorities at border check-posts to scan drivers and helpers with thermal guns to see if they show any symptoms; and if any symptoms are shown then police should deny entry to them into the state.

The collectors had earlier made mandatory for travellers COVID negative certificate issued within 72 hours of entry into the state.

However, the government has made some exemptions for people entering Goa for medical emergency on production of proof.