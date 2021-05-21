‘Step One’ to help monitor health of home-isolated COVID patients

Panaji: The state government has tied up with Step One, a private agency to monitor the health status of COVID positive persons in home isolation through Interactive Voice Response (IVR) calls.

Health secretary Ravi Dhawan told media persons in Panaji on Thursday that through automated phone system feature, patients will be contacted on their registered mobile numbers where they will have to reply to a set of five questions pertaining to their health status.

They will have to respond to questions in only YES or No and based on the patient’s replies the system will refer the cases that would need immediate attention and then they will be contacted by a team of doctors.

He informed that the IVR-based calls will be in English, Hindi and Konkani language.

“Of these five questions if any two of the answers is YES, then the details of the patients will be automatically referred to the team of doctors so that the patients can be followed up and advised to immediately seek consultation on a personal basis through either his family physician or through doctors at government hospitals. The idea is to ensure that patients’ health doesn’t deteriorate further and we get them early to the health facility,” Dhawan said.

He said that over 18,500 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are currently under home isolation.

The health secretary said that Step One agency will be providing its services on a charitable basis and the only cost to the government will bear is the call charges which will be paid directly to BSNL.

He informed that the service would be launched on Saturday.

District-designated nodal officer Nikhil Dessai, who has been appointed to monitor the admissions of COVID patients in North Goa, informed that the government has posted staff along with nodal officers in respective private hospitals for facilitating the people of Goa who are in need of COVID treatment.

He said that as per the protocol, the representative of patients seeking admission shall first verify bed availability by calling helpline number – 2494545 which is operational round the clock or visit www.goaonline.gov.in

He said that the call centre staff will co-ordinate with staff on duty at the respective hospital and guide the patient accordingly, the bed shall be allotted on first come first served basis as per the decision of the doctor on duty.

If the beds are not available in requisitioned private hospital then patients has to get themselves admitted or treated at nearby government hospitals.

The nodal officer for South Goa Prasad Lolayekar said that a similar mechanism has been adopted for the district and assured that all required help would be provided to patients seeking admissions in private hospitals.

Commenting on the news reports that few hospitals denied admissions to COVID patient despite having vacant beds, he said that the government would be writing to two private hospitals seeking their explanation.

The government has released names and contact numbers of designated officers who are posted at all 21 private hospitals where COVID treatment is made available.