Large-scale testing, vaccination necessary to defeat COVID: CM

Curchorem: Stating that large-scale testing and vaccination is necessary to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asked representatives of people and the journalists to spread awareness among the masses in this regard.

Sawant was speaking at a special meeting to review the situation arising out of cyclone ‘Tauktae’ and COVID measures taken in Sanguem taluka at Sanguem on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by MLA Prasad Gaonkar, South Goa Collector Ruchika Katyal, deputy collector of Sanguem Sagar Gaude, Rivona ZP Suresh Kepekar, SMC chairperson Supriya Tari, councillors, panch members, ex-MLA Subhash Phaldessai, mamlatdar Manoj Korgaonkar, BDO, talathis and in-charges of all the disaster management departments including PWD, WRD, fire station, forest department, electricity and health department and others.

Sawant further said that normalcy will come within two days in urban areas but it will take a little more time to restore power and water supply etc in rural areas.

Speaking about COVID pandemic, he said that people are coming out for testing and vaccination on a very low scale.

MLA Prasad Gaonkar appreciated the move of the government to hold special meetings and discuss the problems of the people in view of the recent cyclone and the current COVID pandemic.