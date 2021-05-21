Govt releases Rs. 4 lakh each compensation to kin of two victims of cyclone Tauktae

Margao: The state government in just four days’ time released compensation to the kin of the two persons who died due to cyclone Tauktae.

Shyam Naik, a resident of Betki and Kishore Naik from Palsare-Querim lost their lives after an electricity pole collapsed on them at Marcel-Ponda on Sunday following gusty winds.

While 40-year-old Kishore Naik died on the spot, Shyam Naik succumbed to his injuries later in GMC hospital. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 1.30 pm when both were travelling on a scooter.

Additional collector II, Sanjit Rodrigues, on Thursday issued an order as regards the financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The compensation of Rs 4 lakh each was released to Nayan Kishore Naik of Querim and Anita Shyam Naik of Betki from the State Disaster Response Fund, South Goa by e-pay order.

Rodrigues, in the order, said that “sanction of the committee for operation of State Disaster Response Fund (central sector scheme) and to settle claims and disburse fund in respect of natural calamities or disasters as per government of India guidelines, from fund allotted under personal ledger account (PLA) under clause 1 a of the scheme, of Rs 8 lakh is hereby conveyed to provide financial assistance to the next kin of the deceased due to natural calamity,” adding, the assistant account officer, Collectorate-South Goa shall disburse the amount from State Disaster Response Fund.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured to release the compensation within a week’s time.