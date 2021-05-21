Goa residents ‘lose out’ on vaccination slots

People from other states belonging to 18-44 age group book slots for vaccination in Goa

Panaji: People from other states belonging to the 18-44 age group are getting inoculated by booking slots for vaccination at different vaccination centres in Goa, denying an opportunity for residents of the state to book slots for vaccination.

“The response from the people belonging to the 18-44 age group has been overwhelming. But my only worry is that many people from other states also have booked slots on the online portal. And because of this, slots for other people are not there. We have reported this to the government urging it to take appropriate steps,” said state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar.

Over 20,000 people in the age group of 18-44 have been vaccinated against the COVID-19, so far.

Dr Borkar explained that those doses, which are supplied free of cost to states by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, are to be exclusively used for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged 45 and above. However, the doses meant for the citizens in the 18-44 age category are purchased by the state government.

Health secretary Ravi Dhawan said that there is a direction from the central government not to discriminate anyone when it comes to administering the vaccine in Goa, adding that the other states are also following the same direction.

“The way we don’t discriminate against anyone who comes to seek treatment for COVID or even for a COVID test. The same logic and principle have been applied here,” he said.

Dhawan informed that the Centre has allocated 36,580 doses for the state in the second consignment for the age group of 18-44, which is expected to arrive in the last week of May or in the first week of June.