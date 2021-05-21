Govt caps charges for ambulances, hearses

Panaji: The state government on Thursday issued an order capping rates for private operators of ambulances and hearse vans for ferrying COVID-19 patients and dead bodies.

The government also warned of cancelling driving licence or registration certificate of ambulances and hearses if the operators are found charging above the prescribed rates.

“It has come to notice that some private ambulance drivers/service providers are charging exorbitant rates in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic for transporting patients, which is a matter of serious concern. Now, therefore, in exercise of powers under Section 2(1) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the government hereby prescribes capping the fares,” said an order issued by the health department on Thursday.

As per the order, people operating patient transport ambulance (PTA) will have to charge Rs 1500 per call up to 10 km and Rs 50 per extra km beyond 10 km and Rs 25 per km as return charges.

Similarly, for the basic life support ambulance, the charges capped are: Rs 2000 per journey of up to 10 km and Rs 50 per extra km beyond 10 km and Rs 25 per km for return charges.

For advanced life support ambulance, the capped rates are: Rs 4000 per call up to 10 km and Rs 50 per extra km above 10 km and Rs 25 per km for return charges.

For hearse vans, the capped rates are: Rs 1500 plus Rs 25 per km and Rs 12.50 per km for return charges.

The capped rates will be inclusive of charges for oxygen, all ambulance equipment, PPE kit, gloves, mask, shield, sanitisation, driver, EMT, doctor etc.

“The above capped charges are final charges and the operator is not allowed to charge under whatsoever other charges for services rendered. Strict action will be taken on private ambulance/hearse van driver/service provider/operator/owner if order not followed,” the order said.

It is pertinent to note here that the High Court of Bombay at Goa took up the plight of the people fleeced by operators plying private ambulances and hearse vans.