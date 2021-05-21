Declare black fungus as notifiable disease: Centre

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has urged the states and Union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.

In a letter, the ministry said in recent times, a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection – mucormycosis – has emerged and has been reported among COVID-19 patients in many states, especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control.

“This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients,” joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said in the letter.

The treatment of this infection requires a multi-disciplinary approach consisting of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeons, neurosurgeons and dental maxillofacial surgeons, among others, and the institution of the Amphotericin-B injection as an antifungal medicine.

“You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, wherein all government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis issued by the ministry of health and family welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“And, make it mandatory for all these facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the health department through the district-level chief medical officers and subsequently, to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme,” the letter stated.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to take steps to get the medicine – Amphotericin B – used for treating black fungus from wherever it is available in the world, “before more precious lives are lost”.

The court said the Centre should inform it about steps taken to import medicine, the shortfall of which was coming in the way of treatment of black fungus which has been on rise in the national capital and elsewhere in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said dedicated centres will be set up for the treatment of black fungus at three city government-run hospitals.

He made the announcement after discussing the rise in black fungus cases at a high-level meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev.

The Telangana government has declared black fungus as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, an official notification said on Thursday.

All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of black fungus by the Union health ministry and the ICMR, it said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that or black fungus, which has claimed 90 lives in the state so far, is a matter of prime concern for it at present, and the state government needs more supply of the medicine used in its treatment.

He made the statement at a meeting held by the Prime Minister, during which the latter interacted with 17 district collectors of Maharashtra.

The Indian Medical Association has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to allow the eligible pharmaceutical companies to manufacture Amphotericin-B in the country.

“At this moment, we wish to bring to your kind notice an issue we are facing in the clinical management on the raising incidents of the black fungus mucormycosis. As the patients who are either diabetic or immunocompromised need to take steroids as per the treatment protocols and are subjected to continuous oxygen support therapy, they are becoming more prone for this dreaded disease,” the IMA said in its letter.

It is an acute angioinvasive fungal disease that needs emergency treatment with local debridement and systemic Amphotericin-B drugs, it said.

The IMA highlighted that though last year, the DCGI had given permission to a few Indian pharmaceutical firms to manufacture Amphotericin-B, it was withdrawn subsequently.

“Now, only a US-based company has the licence to import the drug in India and there is no indigenous production, resulting in an acute shortage of this drug. On behalf of the IMA, we appeal and beseech your kind personal intervention to direct the DCGI to give the emergency or short-term permission for the eligible pharmaceuticals to manufacture the drug in our country…,” the association’s national president, Dr JA Jayalal, said in the letter.