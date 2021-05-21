COVID patient with black fungus dies

Panaji: One of the six COVID-19 patients diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus) infection at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, has died while undergoing treatment.

However, GMC dean Dr S M Bandekar on Thursday maintained that the death of the particular patient can’t be directly linked to black fungus.

Addressing a press conference with health secretary Ravi Dhawan and others, Dr Bandekar said, “Of the six cases, one patient expired, basically because of his CT severity score of 24. So we are not attributing his death to black fungus.”

The CT severity score index is a scoring system used to assess the lung “changes and involvement by coronavirus”.

Fortunately, no new cases of mucormycosis have been detected at the GMC, but there are some cases in private hospitals.The preventive aspect of black fungus is avoidance of steroids early in the treatment and good management of blood sugar level, Dr Bandekar said, adding that if patients take care of these two aspects then they can prevent themselves from developing this infection.

The exact aetiology is not known, but there are some contributing factors: starting steroids early in the treatment and uncontrolled blood sugar level, he said.

“If you unnecessarily take Tocilizumab injection that also can cause black fungus,” Dr Bandekar warned.

The GMC dean informed that the GMC has come out with a protocol for allocating certain drugs to private facilities so as to ensure that there is no abuse of these drugs.

Dr Bandekar said the GMC has enough stock of ‘Liposomal Amphotericin B’ which is most important antifungal drug for the treatment of mucormycosis.

“The production of this medicine is under the control of the government of India. But the GMC has got enough stock of this particular medicine. Even if we get more cases, we can take care of them,” he said.

Health secretary said the Centre has allocated 100 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B for Goa. Moreover, the GMC dean has placed an order with the authorised manufacturer of the particular drug.

“Hopefully, we will get the allocated 100 vials at the earliest,” Dhawan said, adding that if private hospitals detect black fungus cases that warrant administration of this drug then the GMC will supply it to private hospitals by following the protocol that is applied for sharing Remdesivir.