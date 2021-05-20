Retailers, shopkeepers at high risk of contracting COVID: GCCI

Urges govt to treat distributors, retailers as frontline COVID warriors

Panaji: With shopkeepers and employees of retail establishments in the state at a high risk of contracting coronavirus infection, Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Wednesday asked for employees of retail and distribution establishments be added as frontline COVID warriors.

As frontline workers they must be vaccinated on priority so that they serve risk free and contribute towards breaking the chain, GCCI requested the government.

According to the industry body, employees of retail establishments face a bigger risk as they are last mile workers having to meet on an average about 50 to 100 customers a day.

Retailers cannot exercise stringent COVID protocols due to the variance of the consumers’ attitude and also due to the limited manpower at their disposal.

It directly contributes to their risk factor and they have high chance of getting infected. The entire retail supply chain has multiple handshakes as goods move from manufacturer to the distributors then to the retailers and finally the end customer, pointed out GCCI.

Speaking up for retailer community in the state during the ongoing pandemic wave, GCCI said that there are several unsung heroes from the industry who have equally contributed by risking their lives and braving the logistic hardships and odd working hours.

“Retailers in general are left to fend for themselves with no acknowledgement or support from policy makers. They have to pay rent, taxes, electricity bills, license fees etc during shutdown or trimmed business hours with no dispensation provided. Despite being SME they are unable to benefit from any schemes or relief packages extended for MSME and hence left high and dry,” said the body in a request letter sent to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant by Manoj Caculo, president, GCCI.

Underlying the contribution of retail trade to the state economy, he said that the retail industry is one of the largest employers, second only to agriculture and is also the most inclusive by way of employing people of all ages, skills levels, education and economic background.

GCCI urged dedicated stocks of the vaccine for retailers on priority, mobile vaccination units for speedy inoculation and “if required a corpus fund for vaccines created by retailers and distributors.”

Recently workers of pharmaceutical industry in the state were granted frontline COVID warrior status while previously medical store workers, employees of banks, central and state government, journalists were named in the frontline list.