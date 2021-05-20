Residents of Margao, Fatorda crying for COVID care centres

Margao: Even as Goa has been seeing a surge in the coronavirus cases, home-isolated COVID positive patients in Fatorda and Margao are eagerly waiting for the promise of COVID care centres to be fulfilled.

It has been almost two weeks since the people of Margao and Fatorda were promised care centres by COVID incident commander Agnelo Fernandes.

Margao and Fatorda currently have around 3,000 COVID positive patients, who have isolated themselves in their homes and many of them lack a separate room or toilet facility. People in these areas are, therefore, in need of COVID care centres so that those infected can be separated from the other family members. Care centres also help in speedy recovery.

The government’s COVID care centre at Fatorda remains full at all times; this has at least been the case during the second wave of the pandemic.

“It’s a shame that Fatorda Forward, Vibrant Margao, Model Margao do not have the required COVID care centres. The incident commander of COVID is seen struggling to open centres for the COVID positive people in Margao and Fatorda. Many patients are staying in small flats with no separate room and toilet and are forced to look out for COVID care facilities in nearby villages like Benaulim, Raia and other areas,” said Paresh Naik.

It may be noted that a meeting was held some days back in the Margao municipal council by Fernandes with the two legislators – Digambar Kamat from Margao and Vijay Sardesai from Fatorda – to discuss the need for COVID care centres in the areas in view of the rising COVID cases. It was then suggested to set up two COVID care centres of 25 beds each – at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda and the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium at Navelim. Fernandes then wrote to the government and received the approval for the centres. Some good Samaritans also came forward and donated beds.

“There is a need for doctors and nurses. I wrote to the health department and Indian Medical Association (Goa unit) requesting their services for the cause but nobody came forward,” Fernandes said. He had promised to throw open the two COVID care centres last Friday. However, he failed to do so.

People of Margao and Fatorda are demanding that the concerned politicians should intervene now and hire private doctors for these two proposed facilities if nobody is coming forward. “There are elected doctor councillors, former councillors, who are doctors; they can also contribute towards this initiative, keeping aside their political differences,” said people from Fatorda and Margao.