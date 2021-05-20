Installation of digital taxi fare meters from today

Panaji: Complying with the direction of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the state’s transport department has released a public notice announcing the start of installation of integrated digital fare meters in taxis from May 20, with prior booking.

According to the department, booking for scheduling the fitment of the digital fare meter is open for all taxis with any registration number till June 30 at any of the four centres located at Bicholim, Merces, Navelim and Dabolim – operated by contractor Rosemerta Autotech Pvt Ltd.

“All taxi owners, irrespective of their registration number and jurisdictional RTO, may till June 30 visit any of the locations between Monday and Saturday from 9.30 am to 6 pm for making payment and to schedule fitment of digital meters,” an order issued by the department reads.

The department said that it has sought exemption for the digital meter installation centres from the Section 144, which is presently in force in the state.

Meanwhile, the transport department is also in the process of commencing online booking and booking through phone call and also the online payment option so as to avoid crowding at the booking centres in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Upon fixing of the device, the vehicle owner is required to visit the legal metrology department at the locations listed by the transport department in its order for certification.

From July 1 to October 30, the fitment of the digital meter will be strictly based on registration number series failing which the permits will be cancelled. The department has warned that no permits will be renewed from May 20 onwards without fitment of the digital meter. Also, permit will stand automatically cancelled in case of taxi operators failing to fit digital meter within the stipulated time slot.

“In case of failure to fit the specified type of digital meter within the stipulated time slot, the permit of the defaulting vehicle shall automatically stand cancelled without further notice,” the department has warned.

As per the schedule after June 30, operators with taxis having the registration number’s last digit as 0 or 1 will have to get the meter installed between July 1 and July 24. Similarly, for taxis with last digit of 2 or 3, the meter must be installed between July 26 and August 18, while for vehicles with last digit as 4 or 5, the meter installation will be between August 19 and September 11.

Operators with cabs having registration number ending with digit 6 or 7, the installation of meter will be between September 13 and October 6 and for taxis with registration number ending with digit 8 or 9, the dates are between October 7 and October 30.

The notice states that in case the permit of a taxi expires before the date mentioned in the schedule, such a vehicle shall be permitted to have the meter installed prior to the slot mentioned in the schedule on any working day (excluding public holiday).

The total cost of a digital meter integrated with an automotive tracking device, an emergency system and a printer with one year free maintenance and one year data and online monitoring charges including GST is Rs 11,234.

It may be noted that the High Court of Bombay at Goa, while hearing a contempt plea on May 6, had given the state government last opportunity to install the digital meters in taxis within 15 days.