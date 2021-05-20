Financial assistance for cyclone victims

Panaji: The state government has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who have lost their lives due to Cyclone Tauktae in the state.

Announcing the decision through his Twitter handle, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he was extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the cyclone. “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh to all those who have been injured in the cyclone. NT