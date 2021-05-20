Electricity dept suffers loss to the tune of Rs 22 cr

Areas with underground cabling survived cyclone impact: Chief electrical engineer

Panaji: With Cyclone Tauktae leaving behind a trail of destruction in the state, the loss incurred by the electricity department is around Rs 22 crore.

Chief electrical engineer Raghuvir Keni on Wednesday claimed that the electricity department has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 22 crore due to the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Interacting with media persons in Panaji, he said that as per the assessment carried out by his department, around 1,500 electricity poles have been bent, while 700-odd poles have broken. He also said towers have been damaged and transformers have fallen down.

“Our department has suffered a loss of Rs 22 crore to be precise…which we have assessed; it amounts to almost 45 kilometres of snapped conductors and damages caused to the low tension and high tension lines,” he said.

Keni said the department’s engineers are currently busy with the restoration of the power supply to consumers in the state, while the actual repair work will take some time. “About 85 per cent of the power restoration work is complete and the balance 15 per cent will be done today. The repair work will be carried out in the next 15 days,” he said.

With several pockets in places like Mapusa and Old Goa still remaining in darkness, the chief electrical engineer said engineers and linesmen are facing the problem of last-mile connectivity and are working round the clock to address it. He said that Margao, Nuvem, Verna, Loutolim and some parts of Panaji, Porvorim and also Curchorem were not affected, as underground cabling work has been completed in these areas.

Stating that the department has provided alternative power supply in places like Sancoale and Banastarim where towers have collapsed, Keni said the collapsed towers will, however, have to be erected again. “So far we have restored the high tension lines, and power supply to industry has relatively not been affected, as sub-stations are located within industrial estates,” said Keni.

He said the staff is continuously working and clearing the trees that have fallen on the power cables, which, he said, is itself a huge challenge with rain adding to their problems. “The electricity department is bringing in contractors from outside, but mobilising outside staff is difficult due to pandemic restrictions,” he said.

The gusty cyclonic winds on May 16 broke more than hundred high tension 11KV poles, destroyed 30 distribution transformers, snapped electric conductors and damaged kilometres of electricity cables.