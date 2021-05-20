Decision on curfew extension on Saturday

Panaji: After taking stock of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, the state government will on May 22 decide on whether to extend the ongoing statewide curfew or not.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Wednesday that he will hold a review meet with all the Deputy Collectors and health officials on May 22 on the prevailing COVID situation in the state following which a decision will be arrived at on whether to extend the curfew or not.

In order to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state, the government initially imposed a four-day lockdown from April 29 and later extended lockdown-like restrictions till May 8. Presently, a 15-day statewide curfew has been imposed, which will end at 7 am on May 24.

Except for the essential services, all other activities have been shut down by the government during the ongoing curfew.