Colva fisherfolk struggling to recover from Cyclone Tauktae effect

Margao: The traditional fisherfolk of Colva, who make a living by drying and selling the dried fish, are struggling to deal with the effect of Cyclone Tauktae, which has destroyed most of their dried fish, other goods and also damaged their huts.

The cyclone, which hit the Goa coast on Sunday, left a trail of destruction across the state, leaving hundreds of trees uprooted and electricity poles damaged besides also damaging houses and properties.

Due to a rise in the seawater level, the coastal belt also saw major environmental damage by way of sand erosion and damage to the mending huts of fishermen.

In Colva, around ten traditional fisherfolk, who made a living by preparing the traditional dry fish and selling it, said they have incurred huge losses and have appealed to the state government for help.

“Most of the fish that we had dried and were drying has been destroyed or damaged. The fish that we were drying and had stacked because of the weather warning has also perished. The water level rose so high that it reached our drying areas and spoilt the dry fish. Our only appeal to the government is to help us in whatever way possible,” said Liberata Fernandes, who has been preparing dry fish for years.

The cloudy, rainy weather now persisting in the state is also causing problems for these fisherfolk, as they are unable to dry the fish. The ten fisherfolk said they have each incurred a loss of Rs 10,000-20,000, an amount they consider a lot.

Traditionally, dried fish including mackerels, prawns, sting ray and dodyaro (hodki fish) is usually sold just before the monsoon months and eaten with meals in the rainy season when fresh fish is not widely available. Margao’s Holy Spirit feast is also a popular place for the sale of the traditional dry fish.

Meanwhile, a tea stall set up by locals was also completely destroyed by the seawater at Colva, along with the retaining wall and steps leading to the beach below.