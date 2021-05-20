CM pegs tentative loss in Bicholim at Rs 2 cr

Sankhali: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday directed all the government officials to immediately submit a report of losses caused by cyclone ‘Tauktae’ to villagers in Bicholim taluka and expedite process to give compensation to those affected.

Sawant was addressing during the special meeting called to take the review of losses suffered by people in Bicholim taluka due to cyclone, at the office of Bicholim deputy collector on Wednesday.

Sawant said that the tentative loss in Bicholim taluka is pegged at around Rs 2 crore.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to submit all the details of the damages and to ensure that no application for compensation for damages remains pending. The electricity department officials brought to the notice of the chief minister that the department has suffered a loss of around Rs 60 lakh in Bicholim taluka.

Sawant also congratulated the team of Bicholim firemen working under the guidance of officer Shripad Gawas for doing a commendable job of clearing the obstacles.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the good work done by the

electricity department staff and the officials to restore the power supply in the taluka.

He directed the agriculture officers to prepare and submit the detailed report of all the losses suffered by farmers in order to compensate them. He also assured to provide a vehicle to the Bicholim agriculture department.

He added that till the official compensation procedure is finalised the emergency fund will be provided from the Chief Minister›s relief fund to the people.

Chief Minister and Speaker Rajesh Patnekar inspected the damaged power poles and houses in Mulgaon and assured instant help. Mulgao sarpanch Gajanan Mandrekar and locals

Maheshwar Parab, Vasant Gad and others were present on this occasion. Speaker Rajesh Patnekar gave detailed information about the loss in Bicholim constituency to the Chief Minister and demanded immediate financial assistance.

Also present during the meeting were Bicholim deputy collector Deepak Vaingankar, mamlatdar Pravinjay Pandit, fire brigade officer Shripad Gawas, PI Mahesh Gadekar and officials of power, agriculture departments, block development, officers etc.

