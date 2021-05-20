CM pegs loss due to cyclone at Rs 40 crore

Mapusa: Goa has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 35-40 crore due to the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. He said the electricity department has been hit the hardest by the cyclone.

Holding a review meet at the Deputy Collector’s office in Mapusa, the Chief Minister said maximum number of houses and properties have been damaged in Bardez taluka. He said 135 applications have been received with regard to damages to houses, which, he said, will be settled through the disaster management fund.

As the electricity department is facing a shortage of manpower, labour from other states will be brought to carry out the work of power supply restoration, Sawant said. “Damages have been caused on 11 KVA and 33 KVA lines and by today or tomorrow, electricity supply will be restored,” assured Sawant.

Failure of electricity has led to water crisis with many residents and housing societies being unable to pump water in their overhead tanks. The Chief Minister said power in almost all areas of Bardez will be restored by Thursday.

Senior officers like the Deputy Collector, mamlatdar, block development officer, electricity department and public works department officials were present at the review meet. Legislators from the Bardez taluka were, however, not present, as they were on the field taking stock of the damages caused by the cyclone.