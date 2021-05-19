Staff working overtime to restore power supply

Normalcy to return by today, says BJP

Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday stated that the electricity department has worked overtime to restore power supply in Goa, which was disrupted by the recent Tauktae cyclone over the state, and that the power normalcy would return by Wednesday.

“It was a tough time for the electricity department staff and its officials since last Sunday to restore back the power supply after the cyclone created devastation in the state,” the state BJP unit mentioned, pointing out that the department has managed to restore supplies in 80 per cent parts of Goa, while work on covering the rest 20 per cent is going on on a war-footing.

“The department staff members have been working round the clock to bring back normalcy by restoring the supply,” a press note released by the party said, informing that the damage caused by the cyclone is huge, with more than 700 to 800 low-tension poles broken, while more than hundred high tension eleven KV poles damaged.

It was also informed that more than 30 distribution transformer centres were destroyed while fault has developed in 200 such centres. “The department is also busy in erecting back four to five 33 KV towers, which have fallen due to the cyclone,” the press release said, adding that several electric conductors have snapped off while kilometres of electricity cable has been damaged.

Meanwhile, as a large number of people are relying on sophisticated equipment like ventilators and oxygen concentrators to fight against the deadly corona virus and are looking at hospitals as the safe spots, uninterrupted power supply is the basic need for handling such situations, right from diagnostics to treatment to administration of vaccines.

Dr Noel Britto, the medical superintendent at the Healthway Hospitals, maintained that since hospital is a critical care area, which deals with heavy machinery for diagnostic as well as therapy purposes, erratic power supply causes a lot of hindrance in smooth functioning of the heavy-duty systems.

“This is something, which cannot be compromised, as it directly affects the patient care and treatment, and high-end machines like MRI, CT scans, operation theatre equipment and so on need a stable voltage and uninterrupted power supply failing which the equipment gets damaged,” he observed, pointing out, “a reliable power supply is definitely a must, as every time there is a voltage surge, it causes voltage fluctuations, and even though there are voltage stabilisers, UPS and backup diesel generators, losses are incurred due to frequent power failure.

Manish Trivedi, the hospital director of the Manipal Hospital, said that since the advent of modern medicine there is a continuous increase in dependency on technology that has made hospitals needing more energy, since most clean room application in operation theatres/ critical care requires use of sophisticated HVAC system for both, to control the infectivity combined with suitable air changes and high precision equipment.

“Similarly, invasive and non-invasive laboratories are designed to be dependent on the continued power to keep the machine ready for use,” Trivedi added, further informing that most of the activities in hospitals are 24/7, with the entire IT system backing up; delivering timely information and decision support to clinical teams and logistics.

“So essentially, investigative to therapeutics have increasingly been having technology aiding the treatment and, therefore, the need for reliable electricity requirement,” he concluded.

It was also informed that the need for reliable power is not only limited to the hospitals, but related industries like cold storage and pharmaceutical, which also need uninterrupted power supply to service the healthcare industry, with India administering one of the largest vaccination drives in the world and virtually all vaccines stored and transported at cold temperatures, usually between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.