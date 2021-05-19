Parts of Porvorim reeling under water scarcity

Panaji: The people of Porvorim have been suffering due to shortage of water supply for the last three days while there has been no power supply due to cyclone Tauktae that hit the north Goa district very badly since early Monday morning.

Residents of Journalist colony, Pundalik Nagar, P&T colony, Ekta Nagar, Goa Housing Board colony, Goa Journalist Housing Cooperative society colony besides other colonies in Penha de Franca are suffering for the last three days as there was no supply of government tap water.

On the other side, the water scarcity gave rise to tankers gaining popularity and people in distress buying water to meet the immediate requirements at an exorbitant rate of Rs 1000 / 1200 per tanker to make their living.

An enquiry into the water supply department revealed that, “There was no power supply and as such the water could not be pumped in or pumped out as the water supply requires power and there was interrupted power supply since Sunday evening to this part of the region,’’ the person at the water tank informed.

On Monday evening power resumed after clearing off a huge tree that came crashing down in Pundalik Nagar but some parts of the area were still reeling under pitch darkness and in the morning there was no water supply despite the power resuming in some areas.

In the evening, the local MLA and former revenue minister, Rohan Khaunte along with others visited the site where the tree uprooted and took stock of the situation. They met residents to know the pulse of the people suffering due to the power outage and lack of water supply.

In all these colonies people are agitated as perishable items in the fridges are getting spoilt due to continuous power outages besides electronic gadgets are getting damaged due to power interruptions.

People have been suffering for want of power supply in Porvorim as it went off in the early morning hours of Sunday and resumed only late Monday evening.