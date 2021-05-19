Governor prorogues Assembly session

Panaji: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has prorogued the 14th session of the state legislative assembly with effect from May 12, 2021.

It may be recalled that the business advisory committee (BAC) meeting was convened earlier this month to take a decision to prorogue the state legislative assembly, which was adjourned to July 19, after the Model Code of Conduct for five municipal polls came into force and due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

The BAC meeting was subsequently​ cancelled and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke to the committee members about the agenda on the phone.

All the pending business of the House including discussion of demand of grants for the current financial year will now be taken up when the House resumes.