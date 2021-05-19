BJP-led government has failed on all fronts: AAP

Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has failed on all fronts, said Aam Aadmi Party as there are large scale continued power outages, Covid pandemic, poor cyclone management and the mishandling of the state economy.

State convenor of AAP, Rahul Mhambre said that the continued power shortages in large parts of the state demonstrate that the BJP government has failed yet again, even as the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tried to portray a false image in the media that everything is under control.

Mhambre said despite the multiple consecutive failures on various fronts such as continued power outages, Covid pandemic, cyclone management and the handling of the state economy, the chief minister has tried hard to portray a false image in the media that everything is under control.

Referring to the failure of the government to address the power outages in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, Mhambre demanded to know who is in-charge of the power ministry in the absence of the Power Minister due to his health issue adding that the chief minister needs to ensure that the electricity department staff is not diverted to give priority to fix power outages of VIPs over the common man.

“We wish Nilesh Cabral a speedy recovery and good health. But the chief minister must announce who is responsible for restoring the power supply today? Goans have been silently suffering for the past 72 hours and helpline numbers are not reachable. Who is taking the decisions and who is directing and supervising the electricity department to ensure that they have everything they need to fix the power problems” asked Mhambre.

Mhambre praised the frontline workers from Goa Police department, Goa Fire and Emergency Services, Electricity Department and sanitation workers for restoring some sort of normalcy and clearing hundreds of trees and other obstructions that had fallen across roads within the first 24 hours.

AAP leader, Valmiki Naik while lauding the frontline workers, expressed anguish that even the Goa police personnel were seen clearing the trees with their bare hands and a chopper and demanded to know why the local MLAs could not arrange chainsaws and even safety gears such as hardhats and raincoats.

There was a lot of news coverage about the cyclone preparedness meetings held by the Chief Minister with Prime Minister Modi himself, Naik demanded to know what was discussed in these meetings. He said only one NDRF team was sent to the state when Goa is within 100 miles of the eye of the cyclone. He alleged that there was no arrangements for cyclone shelters, heavy machinery, safety equipment etc in most parts of the state.

The chief minister again announced that he had a conversation with the prime minster about the effects of the cyclone, but there were no details given of providing emergency relief, restoring power supply etc. Was there anything worthwhile discussed in these much -publicised meetings before and after the cyclone or were they just for headline management?’’ Naik asked.