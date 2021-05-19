Monsoon onset likely by June 5

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said monsoon is likely to arrive over the Goa coast on June 5.

The normal onset date of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, based on data from the year 1961 to 2019, is June 1 and the normal date of onset of monsoon over Panaji, according to the same data, is June 5 with an error window of four days.

As per the IMD forecast, this year, the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be on May 31 with a model error of 4 days.

Last year, the IMD had announced the monsoon onset date over Kerala as June 1 whereas monsoon actually arrived on June 5 and reached Goa on

June 11. There is no correlation between the date of onset of monsoon and the actual quantum of rain that is received.

The IMD said the progress of monsoon currents depends on many factors and not necessarily the time the monsoon takes to reach Goa from the Kerala coast. The monsoon duration could be shorter or longer based on the conditions favouring its northward progression.

While various meteorological factors including a minimum amount of rain over Goa and certain wind flow speeds determine the IMD’s decision to officially declare the onset of monsoon, the rule of thumb says that it takes around ten days from the monsoon’s arrival over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for it to reach Kerala and then it takes four to five days to reach Goa. The state on Tuesday experienced light to moderate spells of rain at a few places and intense rain at isolated locations due to the effect of the Cyclone Tauktae, which is moving towards the Gujarat coast. However, there is no weather warning issued for the next two days.