Email Health Secy if pvt hospitals say no to COVID patients: Vishwajit

Panaji: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday urged the people to write an email to the Director of Health Services and Health Secretary if any of the private hospitals refuse to provide admission to COVID-19 patients.

Rane took to Twitter informing the public that the state government has instructed all private hospitals to admit patients with not only mild and moderate cases but also critical patients.

“In case any hospital refuses admission, request you to send an email to the Dir. Health Services & Secretary Health to initiate action. Dir. Health Services: [email protected] Secretary Health:[email protected],” Rane tweeted.