85% of power restoration work complete: Cabral

Panaji: Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday said around 85 per cent work of restoration of electricity supply in the state has been completed.

Cyclone Tauktae, which wreaked havoc in the state on Sunday, had led to the disruption of power supply in many parts.

Speaking to this daily, Cabral said his department has given priority to the restoration of power supply and added that engineers, linesmen and other staff of the electricity department has been working tirelessly across the state.

“Due to the continuous work carried out for the last three days, our staff is tired, but they have been working on the field to ensure that power supply is restored throughout the state,” Cabral said.

The Power Minister said the department is already facing a shortage of staff, as many engineers and linesmen have tested positive for COVID-19. “Besides our staff, we have engaged contractors so that the work of restoring power supply is completed at the earliest. The department has brought 150 people from Belagavi and requested a contractor from Delhi to send another 25 people, as we require technical and experienced manpower to complete the work on a war-footing,” he said.

Cabral said the department has not yet calculated the loss incurred due to trees collapsing leading to the snapping of power lines. “Around six towers besides many distribution panels, transformers and electricity poles have been damaged due to the cyclone,” he said and added that the department staff is also facing a problem in erecting the collapsed electricity poles, as the rain has made the soil wet and soft.

Stating that the department is facing some issues in restoring the supply in remote areas, Cabral appealed to the people to be patient and not to panic.