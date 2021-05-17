‘Tauktae’ leaves Saxttikars shell-shocked

It’s most devastating cyclone, say people of coastal Salcete

Margao: People of coastal villages of Salcete taluka on Sunday remarked that cyclone ‘Tauktae’ is the most devastating that they have seen in their life, as the cyclone left behind a trail of destruction along the coast.

In the past several years, the coastal Salcete has been witness to several cyclonic storms, which had pushed up seawater level making it rough and choppy.

People running shacks on beaches recalled that some years back seawater level had risen entering their establishments.

However, Tauktae broke all past records.

A fisherman from Benaulim Pele Fernandes maintained that he has never seen the kind of extreme climatic condition that was witnessed on Sunday.

“There have been severe climatic conditions in the recent past where there was rise in seawater level and rough waves. But this cyclone has been pretty bad. Winds were too strong and gusty. Sea waves were also very strong and caused a lot of damage,” he said.

Others living close to the seashore said that sea was roaring.

Several villagers could not assess damages the cyclone has caused, preferring to stay indoors till the condition returned to normalcy.

The entire beach stretch from Cavelossim to Benaulim and Colva witnessed strong waves, winds were gustiest and it rained heavily leading to massive sand erosion at many areas.

Fishermen’s huts also bore the brunt of the nature’s fury.

Fisherman association leader Olencio Simoes said that had it not been for sand dunes the cyclone would have hit still hard.

“Goa is seeing one of the worst cyclones since 1994. For the past several years we have been constantly bearing the brunt of cyclones. And today the fishing community has badly been affected by the cyclone Tauktae,” Simoes said, adding that the cyclone triggered massive soil and sand erosion at several places.

“The water resources department will have to work out a plan to prevent further erosion. The government wants to reduce the CRZ line and if this is done, then vegetation and sand dunes will be completely destroyed. Today we have been spared… because of the vegetation and sand dunes,” he reckoned.

The fishermen’s leader appealed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately compensate the people, who have incurred damages caused by the cyclone.