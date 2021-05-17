Downpour exposes vulnerability of GMC’s new block

Panaji: The heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, thundering and lightning that lashed the state on Sunday led to water getting accumulated in the newly-built super-speciality block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

Social activist Cecille Rodrigues posted a video on social media exposing the shoddy work: the video shows that drainage pipe was not connected properly, that probably led to water accumulation on the second floor of the new block.

The rainwater also entered the area which has been earmarked for COVID patients’ kin to rest.

In the particular video, it is seen that the ceiling of the common washroom caved in.

Water also entered one of the COVID wards in the new block, as a window was reportedly kept open.

Later the hospital housekeeping staff cleared the water from the particular ward.

The 520-bedded super-speciality block is built with an estimated cost of over Rs 350 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The block, which was transformed into full-fledged COVID hospital, has 350 COVID patients receiving treatment.

Later in the day, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane took to Twitter informing the people that he personally visited the hospital in the morning, and that he has been monitoring the situation closely.

“Due to prevailing cyclone situation, our agencies & health secretary Shri Ravi Dhawan along with dean GMC Dr Bandekar are monitoring the situation at super specialty block & GMC (sic),” he tweeted.