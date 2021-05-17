Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ leaves a trail of destruction in S Goa

Uprooted trees disrupt power supply, cause road blockages

Margao: Heavy rains and cyclone winds due to cyclone ‘Tauktae’ threw normal life out of gear leaving a trail of destruction in South Goa by uprooting several trees and disrupting power and transmission lines.

Fire department and National Disaster

Response Force (NDRF) team was on its toes as several trees got uprooted and fell on roads, including on national and state highways.

Power supply was cut off to several villages in Salcete as several trees fell on overhead lines completely damaging electricity poles and snapping power cables. Some villages witnessed complete blackout for over 16 hours.

Sources in the electricity department informed that the problem has been compounded due to failure of incoming supply from Maharashtra as the transmission lines which pass through thick forest got damaged and efforts were on to restore the lines at the earliest.

Isolated cases of water-logging have also been reported with several houses suffering damage as roofs have been blown away by the strong winds. However, no reports of any casualty have been reported till the time of filing of this report.

Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the port town of Vasco uprooting several trees and disrupting normal life.

A Vasco fire department official informed that since morning they received 95 calls and three teams were dispatched since early morning. He said, “We are yet to ascertain the damage as the teams are yet to return back. However, there has been widespread damage caused by the cyclonic winds.”