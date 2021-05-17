COVID-19: 1,314 test positive; 43 more succumb

Panaji: With less number of samples drawn for testing on Sunday comparatively to any other weekday, the state recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,314 more persons testing positive for the dreaded infection.

Of the 3,877 samples tested, a total of 33.89 per cent were found to be positive for the virus.

The drop of cases and 3,793 fresh recoveries brought down the active COVID-19 cases below 29,000-mark.

The COVID-19 death count in Goa mounted to 2,099 in the state, as 43 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,35,856 of which 28,252 are active cases, while 1,05,505 patients have defeated the deadly virus.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdiction of Urban Health Centres are: Margao- 2,148 cases, Vasco – 922 cases, Panaji- 1,485 and Mapusa- 1,154 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 922 cases, Bicholim – 693 cases, Pernem – 1,117 cases, Valpoi – 847 cases, Curchorem – 822 cases and Canacona – 504 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 659 cases, Betki – 673 cases, Candolim- 1,630 cases, Cansarvanem – 234 cases, Colvale – 644 cases, Corlim – 779 cases, Chimbel – 1,157 cases, Siolim – 1,012 cases, Porvorim- 1,215 cases, Mayem – 298 cases, Balli – 427 cases, Cansaulim – 987 cases, Chinchinim – 386 cases, Cortalim – 1,332 cases, Curtorim – 627 cases, Loutolim – 748 cases, Marcaim – 488 cases, Quepem – 576 cases, Sanguem – 501 cases, Shiroda- 636 cases, Dharbandora – 477 cases, Ponda – 1,561 cases and Navelim – 520 cases.