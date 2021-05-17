Cyclone intensifies, claims four lives in Karnataka

Bengaluru/Ahmedabad: Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving four people dead in Karnataka, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees and forcing evacuation.

According to the India meteorological department, Tauktae which has taken the form of a “very severe cyclonic storm” is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

An estimated 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat while 54 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state.

Maharashtra too was bracing for impact as the Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

Four deaths have been reported from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in cyclone-related incidents.

The water level in many dams across Kerala showed a rising trend after heavy rains in the catchment areas, prompting authorities to sound an alert.

Over 70 villages in seven districts including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Hassan of Karnataka have been affected by the cyclone, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials said.

The highest rainfall of 385mm was recorded at Nada station in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district, which was the worst affected, and 15 stations recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the district.

The rainfall was accompanied by strong winds with speed reaching up to 90 km/per along.

According to the cyclone warning division of the IMD, by May 18 the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 km per hour, gusting up to 175 km per hour.

Officials said nearly a dozen relief camps are functioning in the state. There has been damage to 112 houses, 139 electricity poles and other infrastructure in coastal areas.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked in-charge ministers of coastal districts and deputy commissioners there to visit the affected areas and carry out rescue and relief works.

Hundreds of houses were damaged in coastal areas across Kerala as seawater seeped in following high waves. According to the state government, at least nine districts have been severely affected by sea incursion.

The Thrissur district administration said spillway shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam will be opened if the water level crosses the permitted limit of 419.41 metre. In a statement, the administration has urged the people living on the banks of Chalakudy river to be cautious.

Shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki district will be opened on Sunday, as the water level has increased, the district authorities said.

Families living in coastal areas and low-lying areas of the state have been shifted to relief camps.

Indian Navy on Sunday deployed its diving and quick reaction teams in the coastal village of Chellanam in Ernakulam district, which was heavily hit by tidal waves. The teams, braving harsh weather conditions, undertook rescue and rehabilitation of people who were trapped in houses.

High tidal waves have also lashed Kaipamangalam, Chavakkad and Kodungallur in Thrissur, Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrikkannapuzha in Alappuzha and Beypore and Koyilandy in Kozhikode districts.

The cyclone has added to the woes of the states which are already grappling with the devastating third wave of COVID.

The national crisis management committee headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Sunday in the national capital, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed agencies to ensure “uninterrupted” functioning of the COVID hospitals in the states affected by the Cyclone and secure “zero loss” of lives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said an alert has been sounded in coastal districts of the state and the administration is prepared to ensure uninterrupted electricity and oxygen supply in COVID hospitals.