CYCLONE DEVASTATES GOA; TWO DEAD

‘Tauktae’ triggers gusty winds and downpour which throw life out of gear; heavy to very heavy rainfall likely today; cyclone hurtles northwards towards Gujarat

Panaji: The state witnessed extremely heavy rainfall and high speed winds triggered by cyclone ‘Tauktae’, which wreaked havoc, claimed two lives and injured several others on Sunday.

Sheetal Patil (34) succumbed to injuries in Anjuna after she was hit by a coconut tree which was uprooted in the cyclonic winds.

Cyclonic winds and heavy rains brought life to a standstill in Ponda taluka on Sunday. One man lost his life at Marcel.

Kishore alias Keshav Naik (47), who was riding a scooter, was crushed to death after an electricity pole uprooted on him at 1.30 pm. The pillion rider Shyam Naik sustained injuries, and has been admitted to the GMC.

The gusty winds and the downpour caused heavy damage across the state, which suffered from a major power outage for several hours.

The cyclone moved parallel and closest to the state coast. On Sunday morning, the centre of the cyclone moved parallel to the coast of Goa and remained at closest distance for nearly three hours.

It was 130 km west-southwest of Panaji at 7.30 am and came closer to 106.2 km at 10.55 am and went below 100 km by late afternoon to the south west of Panaji before moving north northwest direction towards Gujarat.

Since the system is a very severe cyclonic storm the gale winds reached at the speed of 80-90 kmph and continued for almost the entire day, uprooting trees, hoardings and electricity poles that snapped overhead power supply lines forcing people to stay without power for several hours.

Many low-lying places and houses close to beaches were inundated due to the surge in seawater.

The Indian meteorological department had issued red alert for Sunday with extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 20cm in 24 hours.

The highest rainfall from Saturday 8.30 am till Sunday 5.30 pm was seen at Mapusa which received highest downpour of 197mm followed by Old Goa (185mm), Panaji (150mm) and Mormugao (59mm).

The IMD issued orange alert for Monday with heavy to very heavy rainfall exceeding 12cm in 24 hours at isolated places.

The cyclone will reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) early morning of Tuesday.

In Panaji, around 90-100 emergency calls were received on uprooted trees, which caved in on roads and houses. The understaffed fire department had tough time in attending to all emergencies.

Bardez taluka also bore the brunt of the nature’s fury, which put people of Calangute, Candolim and other villages at the end of their tether.

The Bardez villagers were desperate to get through the Pilerne fire station, which was inundated with distress calls.

Normal life was thrown out of gear after heavy rains and cyclonic winds triggered by the cyclone in South Goa. The extreme weather condition left a trail of destruction.

Firefighters and a National Disaster Response Force team were on their toes as several trees got uprooted and fell on roads including national and state highways.

The gustiest winds and heavy rains induced by the cyclone threw life out of gear in Salcete taluka, especially along the coast.

The cyclone uprooted trees and hoardings causing damages to electricity poles that disrupted power supply to several villages in Salcete including Margao.

Strong and gusty winds and rains were witnessed in the wee hours of Sunday. All through Sunday high speed winds and downpour lashed the taluka inconveniencing the people.

Coastal areas of Canacona taluka, especially at Galgibhaga, also saw devastation. The sandbar which had formed a barrier between the Galgibhaga beach and the Galgibhaga river washed away, panicking the people living along the riverbanks.

Sources said that villagers, whose houses were damaged by the cyclonic winds, were shifted to safer places.

Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Vasco, uprooting several trees and disrupting normal life.

The strong cyclonic winds accompanied by heavy showers also lashed Sanguem and Quepem talukas the whole day.