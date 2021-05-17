CM says there was power outage for 15 minutes at GMC

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that there was power disruption for some time at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

It could have affected the oxygen supply there, but an oxygen tank installed there on Saturday averted a major tragedy as it ensured uninterrupted supply of the life-saving gas at the facility.

“There was power disruption at the GMCH for 15 minutes on Sunday due to the cyclonic winds. But there was no issue as the new cryogenic oxygen tank was in place because of which the supply continued to be normal,” he said.

The state government has set up 20,000 kilo litre capacity oxygen tank in the GMCH premises on Saturday, which was made functional immediately after the complaints of patients in COVID wards dying due to lack of oxygen.

Sawant said the COVID wards are getting oxygen supply from this tank.

“The state government had made it sure that all the hospitals, where COVID patients are undergoing treatment, should have power backup as the warning of the cyclone had been issued three days back by IMD,” he added.