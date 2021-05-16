UIDAI: no one should be denied jab, hospital for want of Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday asserted that no one should be denied vaccine, medicine, hospitalisation or treatment just because they do not have an Aadhaar.

The UIDAI made it clear that Aadhaar should not be misused as an excuse for denial of any essential service. The statement assumes significance given the second severe wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which has swept through the nation.

In a statement, the UIDAI said there is a well-established exception handling mechanism (EHM) for Aadhaar, and that it should be followed to ensure delivery of benefits and services in the absence of the 12-digit biometric ID.

If a resident does not possess Aadhaar for some or the other reason, they must not be denied essential services as per Aadhaar Act.

“No one shall be denied vaccine, medicine, hospitalisation or treatment for want of Aadhaar,” UIDAI said flagging certain reports, which claimed that some essential services like hospitalisation were being denied to the residents for want of Aadhaar.

If one does not have Aadhaar or if Aadhaar online verification is not successful due to some reason, the concerned agency or department has to provide the service as per specific norms laid out in Aadhaar Act, 2016, it informed.