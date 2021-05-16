COVID situation stabilising, says Centre

New Delhi: The overall COVID-19 situation in the country is stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further improvement, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Saturday.

At a media briefing by the Union Health Ministry, its Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said a decline in the active cases has been observed since the last 12 days. On May 3, the active cases were 17.13 per cent, which has declined to 15.1 per cent and recovered cases stand at 83.8 per cent.

He said the overall positivity rate is less than 20 per cent since the last five days and there is a trend of plateauing and decreasing of cases.

“It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilisation of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture. But overall, the situation is stabilising and we hope and we will work towards ensuring further stabilisation and rapid decline of this pandemic,” Paul said.

The deadly second wave of coronavirus wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, with some days clocking over 4 lakh daily coronavirus cases and fatalities more than 4,000.

Paul said in the second wave, India had nearly 40 lakh active cases and the figure has now gone down to around 36-37 lakh active cases.