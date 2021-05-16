Water level swells along Canacona coast

Canacona : The surge in water level along Canacona coast devastated the coastline with reports coming in of water entering shops and other establishments, and not able to withstand the battering of the huge waves, the sand bar, separating the Galgibaga river from the Arabian sea, gave way resulting in water entering the river with huge force.

Locals informed that the water started rising with the high tide on Saturday morning and by noon the sea water started flowing over the sand bar into the Galgibaga river.

In 2019, a sizeable part of the natural sandbar, which protects seawater from inundating the low-lying residential areas on both sides of Galgibaga river, was partially washed away due to swelling of sea when the cyclone that hit Goa in October month of that

year.

Panic-stricken locals informed the administration who came to inspect the extent of damage to the sand bar in the afternoon.

Julio Cardoso, a resident from Galgibaga, speaking to this daily said that the sand bar was breached in 2019 cyclone and all this while the administration did not do anything.

“This is the first cyclone of the season and worst is yet to come,” said Cardoso.

“The authorities have to make some temporary arrangements like keeping sand bags till permanent measures are put in place,” he said.

Dr Nadaf, professor at a local college and an expert in such matters, said that these things are natural as long as the sand bar is above the high tide line; if it goes below the high tide line then there will be more damage to the sand bar on a daily basis.”

There were also reports of water level surging at Palolem and Agonda coast. Sea water entered shops that are near the main entrance of Palolem beach while Agonda beach also saw water entering and damaging some of the structures.

Ganesh Dhuri, a fisherman, informed that the combined forces of high tide in the afternoon and the cyclonic winds contributed to the damage along the coast of Canacona.

Canacona mamlatdar Vimod Dalal, while speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, said that he along with his staff visited Galgibaga, Colomb, Patnem and Palolem.

He informed that the compound of the municipal pay parking lot has collapsed and the sand bar has got washed away due to the surging water, while properties are also damaged but there was no loss of life reported.