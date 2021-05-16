Trees uproot, water enters shops in Salcete areas

Margao: Strong winds, thundershowers and heavy rainfall owing to cyclone Tauktae have left people in coastal Salcete to Cuncolim having to deal with its effects, some incurring losses due to the damage caused.

Late on Friday night and Saturday evening, thunder accompanied with lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds was witnessed across Salcete causing uprooting of trees in certain areas of the taluka. On Saturday, the coastal beach stretch from Cavelossim to Colva also saw a rise in the water level with rough waves.

Based on prior warnings by the Indian Meteorological Department, Goa fishermen were prepared and had parked their boats away from the shore. They were also advised to stay away from any fishing operations. The rough waves caused erosion in several parts of the beach shore.

Other parts of the area also witnessed uprooting of trees, breaking of branches and other similar incidents keeping the fire department personnel on their toes. Several parts of the area including Benaulim and Colva also reported poor network connectivity for the most part of Friday and Saturday.

In Cuncolim, shop owners at the KTC bus stand were in for a surprise when they opened their shops on Saturday morning to find it filled with water due to the blowing away of tarpaulin sheets from its roof.

“With the pandemic, we are already in loss and with this loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh, we do not know what to do. We had been asking the government for the past year and half to replace the sheets but no one would listen,” said one shop owner at Cuncolim bus stand.

Wind speeds reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph accompanied with rough sea conditions were also reported. The IMD has put in place orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and squally winds with speed reaching 50- 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

Some villages witness long hours of power cuts

Margao: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning brought relief from the sweltering summer heat, however, people had to put up with long hours of power outages.

Salcete witnessed heavy rains along with cyclonic winds late on Friday night which resulted in power outages some lasting as long as seven hours.

Complaints were flooding in from across Salcete with many consumers directly reporting the power outages to the Power Minister Nilesh Cabral.

A highly-placed source at electricity department informed that the power went off at Xeldem feeder which developed a fault. The official said the staff worked under challenging conditions as it was thundering and lightning posing risk to the staff.

The official also informed that faults were also reported at various sub-stations and feeders, which is normal in early monsoon.

In Navelim, power supply was cut off for close to seven hours as Konkan railway substation and another feeder developed faults, simultaneously stretching the staff to resolve the problems.