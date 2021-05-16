NDRF team in Goa to tackle ‘Tauktae’

Margao: The central government has deployed a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to South Goa district to help the administration tackle the situation arising out of the Cyclone Tauktae, which is likely to hit the Goa coast on May 15 or 16.

South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal on Saturday held an important meeting with the 22-member team of the NDRF and members of the district disaster management committee, senior police officials, Deputy Collectors and mamlatdars to discuss the measures to be taken to tackle the cyclone.

Speaking to this daily after the meet, Additional Collector I Surendra Naik said the District Collector took a review of the situation and directed the Deputy Collectors and mamlatdars to be on the alert and work in tandem with police and the NDRF team members.

The District Collector also took stock of the Friday night situation in the district wherein the cyclonic winds, accompanied with thunder and lightning, played havoc in some parts, disrupting power supply.

Naik said the NDRF team has visited the port town of Vasco and the Mormugao Port Trust area and also the Colva beach in Margao where the water level was reported to have increased on Saturday. The NDRF team has assessed the situation after visiting the areas.

“The Centre has deputed the NDRF team to Goa to help tackle the cyclonic situation here based on the IMD warning that the cyclone will affect Goa along with areas of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra,” Naik said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea and it is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm over the east central Arabian Sea by May 16.

Fishermen from Goa and other states along the west coast have been warned about the dangerous situation and advised not to venture into the sea. According to sources, NDRF teams have also been deployed in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra to tackle the cyclone.