Cops caution public over COVID orphans

Issue advisory to thwart illegal adoption

Panaji: As Goa is battling the raging second wave of COVID-19, cases of children losing their parents to the dreaded disease are being reported in various other states.

To stop this from happening in Goa and to protect the orphaned children from becoming targets of fraudsters, who may use them for trafficking purpose under the pretext of adoption, the Goa police have issued an advisory on child adoption and urged members of the public to inform the cops if they come across any case of illegal adoption.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, who is the South Goa Superintendent of Police, on Saturday said there is a proper procedure laid down for adoption.

“We request the public that if they come across any such illegal adoption, please inform the local police or the child welfare committee,” he said.

Singh said an online session was held with all the police inspectors, sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and members from NGOs to discuss and ensure proactive action on crimes against women and children during this pandemic. “Issues pertaining to child trafficking were also discussed. We are committed to the safety and security of women and children,” said Singh.

He said illegal adoption is a punishable offence and added that there is a legal process to adopt a child. In the advisory, the police has said that the COVID pandemic has orphaned many children and some fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the situation by using the children for trafficking purposes.

According to the police, such incidents have been reported outside the state and they have also come across social media posts regarding such incidents. As such, the state police has issued the advisory.

Police has said that a child who has lost both the parents to COVID should not be given to any random person or shelter. “If you come across any illegal or fraudulent offering for child adoption on WhatsApp, Facebook or other social media, immediately inform the Goa police. Remember it is mandatory to follow central adoption resource agency [CARA] guidelines and Child Welfare Committee [CWC] orders for child adoption,” the police has said in the advisory.

“For guidance and information, call child helpline 1098 and Goa police 112. Help us prevent child trafficking,” the police advisory states.