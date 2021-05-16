BJP core panel finds faults with Sawant’s handling of COVID crisis

Panaji : The Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state came under severe criticism by the state core committee of the party.

The state core committee of the party, which met late Friday evening expressed displeasure over the manner in which the state government handled the ongoing corona pandemic in Goa, during the second wave.

The meeting was attended by state party president Sadanand Tanawade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and senior party members – Shripad Naik, Laxmikant Parsekar and Rajendra Arlekar besides former MLA Damodar Naik and state organisational secretary Satish Dhond.

The members of this committee brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that people in general are portraying BJP in bad light due to COVID crisis in Goa, as the government of the party fell short of handling the same, during the past few weeks.

The members of the committee also advised the Chief Minister on better management of the COVID situation as also pointed out some loopholes in the present management strategy.

The committee further discussed multiple posts held by the current Dean of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, as also touched upon the existing health infrastructure at the GMC, district hospitals as well as health and COVID centres.

The members of the state BJP core committee were unanimous on speeding up the vaccination drive in the state to counter the ongoing corona pandemic, as also taking up all necessary measures to handle the third wave of the pandemic, if at all it makes appearance.

The committee also expressed satisfaction over the way the state unit of the party is running ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ campaign in Goa, to help the COVID-19 patients in the state.