Heavy rain likely today

Panaji: The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm Tauktae and it is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya on May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

As per the radar and satellite image, the cyclone is around 190 km south of Panaji and moving north northwest.

With the orange alert for Goa extended till Sunday (May 16), the IMD said heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied with gale winds of speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph, will persist along and off the Maharashtra and Goa coasts.

Under its influence, squally winds reaching a speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are likely, accompanied with heavy to very heavy rain occurring at a few places and light to moderate rain occurring at isolated places.

According to the IMD bulletin, the severe cyclone Tauktae has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and it is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclone on Sunday morning. It will then move in the north northwestward direction and make a landfall over Gujarat between Porbandar and Naliya on Monday morning.

During the last 24 hours, fire officials in the state remained on their toes due to heavy rain and attended to 17 emergency calls of trees uprooting on roads and houses. The maximum number of calls was received from Margao followed by Ponda, Mapusa, Vasco, Panaji and Verna.