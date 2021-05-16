Goa’s COVID toll crosses 2,000-mark

Panaji: With 58 more COVID-19 patients losing battle against the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll breached the 2,000-mark in Goa.

Incidents of COVID patients passing away in quick succession continued on Saturday even as nine of the 58 deaths occurred within 24 hours of the patients being brought to the health facilities, while one was brought dead to a hospital.

The COVID fatalities also included six patients, who had reportedly received the first dose of anti-COVID vaccine. Till date, Goa has seen 2,056 deaths associated with the deadly disease. The patients who recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered the new cases in the state for the second consecutive day. A total of 3,512 patients were declared as recovered, while the state recorded 1,957 fresh cases of the pandemic with a positivity rate of 35 per cent. NT