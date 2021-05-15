Summer express train to leave Vasco for Danapur on Monday

Margao: It has been decided by South Western Railway to run train 07329 Vasco-Da-Gama-Danapur one-way super-fast summer special express.

According to press note, train no 07329 Vasco-Da-Gama – Danapur One way super-fast summer special express will leave Vasco at 7.10 pm on Monday, May 17.

The train will reach Danapur at 9.20 am on the third day. The train will take halts at Margao junction, Thivim, Sawantawadi Road, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, PT Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara stations. A total of 23 coaches including one 2 tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, eight sleeper coaches, ten second seating coaches and two SLR. All norms of state and central governments regarding COVID-19 including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing etc should be followed in trains.